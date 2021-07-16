Chiliz Trading Up 0.8% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $488.79 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00827981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

