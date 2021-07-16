China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 90,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 462,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGSH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HGSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,486,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.28. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

