China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CMAKY stock remained flat at $$4.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

