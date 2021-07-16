China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 652,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,000.0 days.

China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

