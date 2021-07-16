China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 179,172 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

