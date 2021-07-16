China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.83. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 46,136 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

