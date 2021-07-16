Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 22.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 83,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,122. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $638.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDNY. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.