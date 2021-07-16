Christopher S. Henney Sells 11,108 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PRTA traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,422. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.58.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
