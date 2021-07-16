Christopher S. Henney Sells 11,108 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRTA traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,422. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

