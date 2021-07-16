ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.43. ChromaDex shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 349,160 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $616.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.67.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.