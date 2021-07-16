Chromia Market Cap Achieves $84.55 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $84.55 million and approximately $146.95 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00797927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

