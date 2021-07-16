Chrono.tech Reaches Market Cap of $11.49 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $16.19 or 0.00051632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $107,357.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00798417 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

