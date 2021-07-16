Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Up 0.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 47,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 138,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

