Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 242.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,809. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

