Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.36). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.56. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

