Cipher Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 40.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $90,595.24 and approximately $82,065.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00225068 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001155 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.27 or 0.00786246 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

