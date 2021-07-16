Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.45. 18,897,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,420,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

