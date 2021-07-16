Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.33. Citizens shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 63,676 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Citizens by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

