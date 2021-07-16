Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.33. Citizens shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 63,676 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.25.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter.
About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
