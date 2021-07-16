Civic (CVC) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $139.35 million and $23.60 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00806254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

