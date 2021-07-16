Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIVB stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $364.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

