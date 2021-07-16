Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 5,956 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.