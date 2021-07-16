ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

