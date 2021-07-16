Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s share price fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.40. 11,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 847,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

CLNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $534.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

