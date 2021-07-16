Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 311,541 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cleveland BioLabs by 3,521.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 211,290 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

