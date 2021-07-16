Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $780.63

Shares of Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 780.63 ($10.20) and traded as high as GBX 873 ($11.41). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 853.39 ($11.15), with a volume of 173,970 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 780.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £861.48 million and a PE ratio of 44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

