CloakCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35,882.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $35,882.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,666,991 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

