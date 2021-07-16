Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBGPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of CBGPY opened at $43.83 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.96.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.