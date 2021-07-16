Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Short Interest Up 84.1% in June

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 587,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,325,967. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

