CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,895. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.