CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVOJU. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,500,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000.

EVOJU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

