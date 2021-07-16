CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.08 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

