CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.17% of Bull Horn as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Bull Horn stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

