CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 121,000 B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPMU opened at $10.07 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

