CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 119,000 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

