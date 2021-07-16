CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 119,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIIXU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $2,700,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $7,305,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

