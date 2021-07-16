CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.54% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,720,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

