CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.