CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCPU. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

