CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

GHACU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

