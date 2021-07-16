CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

OTCMKTS GMIIU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

