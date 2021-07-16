CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPWU. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

