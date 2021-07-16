CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,438,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $991,000.

ARRWU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

