CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSIU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

