CNH Partners LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,014,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

OTCMKTS:TSIBU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

