CNH Partners LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CONX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

