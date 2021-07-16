CNH Partners LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

ENNVU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

