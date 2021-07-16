CNH Partners LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $6,620,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $6,287,000.

Shares of CFFVU opened at $10.24 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

