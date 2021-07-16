CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCLEU. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $562,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,805,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $297,000.

OTCMKTS SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

