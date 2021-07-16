CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.