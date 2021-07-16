CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

NASDAQ:ROCRU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

