CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSAAU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.